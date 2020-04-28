WhatsApp is now rolling out video-calling for up to eight people

WhatsApp group video calling can now support the calling of up to eight people.

The feature is live in an update on the iOS App Store and is reportedly imminent for Android. It isn't live in the Google Play Store as yet but has been updated on WhatsApp's website.

After previous rumours, the new update was confirmed by Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post at the weekend. Google's Duo app can support 12 people while Apple's FaceTime can manage 32. And, of course, there are various other video calling apps available.

We've got full details of how to make a group call at the link below, but essentially you can instigate a group call directly from a group chat, add people to an existing call or use the Calls tab to search for people.

If you try and call from a group chat and there are more than seven other people, you'll need to choose who you want in your call. As with all WhatsApp communications, the calls will be end-to-end encrypted.

WhatsApp recently announced it had two billion users and has been successfully battling the spread of fake news on the platform by restricting repeatedly forwarded messages.