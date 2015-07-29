You can now use 'OK Google' to WhatsApp message your friends by voice

If you use the Google app on Android to text someone, you'll be glad to know the app just got an update that now lets you do the same thing with popular messaging apps like Whatsapp.

Just say something like “OK Google, send a Whatsapp message to Taylor." From there, you'll be prompted to dictate your message. But if you want to be more seamless about it all, you can also just say, "OK Google, send a Whatsapp message to Taylor: Want to go to the movies?” or whatever.

In addition to WhatsApp, you can use the Google Now voice-command feature within the Google app to send voice messages via WeChat, Telegram, and NextPlus. All you have to do is download the the latest versions of those messaging apps as well as the latest version of the Google app. Simples.

As far as restriction go, Google said you’ll be able to use the Google app to do this only on Android devices and in English initially. But it's not limited to the US. Google plans to add support for more apps and languages in the future.

If you want to see what else you can do with WhatsApp, check out our tips and tricks round-up for the app.