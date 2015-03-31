WhatsApp voice over internet calling is here for Android, iOS incoming

WhatsApp may be about to do to voice calls what its messaging did to texts - kill them. You can now call over internet using WhatsApp.

The latest WhatsApp 2.12.5 update for Android will allow for voice calls over your internet connection, be it 4G, 3G or Wi-Fi. At the moment calls are limited to between WhatsApp users with this version of the app. That means Android only as the iOS update, according to WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton at Facebook’s recent F8 conference, is still a few weeks away.

The new call feature appears in a tab at the top of your messages list. A new call can be started by tapping the phone icon with a plus sign next to it. Then you select anyone in your contacts list that has the app ready to receive calls and it rings like it would with any normal call.

VoIP calling isn't new, Skype already has it for example. But WhatsApp adding it to its app which is already on so many phones it will likely make a big impact on the number of calls made over networks traditionally. The calls are also of a higher quality than normal, at least it sounded that way when we tested it out.

If you don't have the update automatically you can download it directly by loading the webpage link below in your smartphone to download and install the WhatsApp APK.

