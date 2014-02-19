  Facebook's WhatsApp acquisition is huge: The 10 big company buyouts in recent memory

Facebook has just made the big announcement that it's buying hit messaging app WhatsApp for $19 billion. To compare the size of the deal, we've rounded up substantial acquisitions of internet and device companies in recent memory.

In an effort to become the biggest supplier of notebooks, HP purchased Compaq in 2001 for a whopping $25 billion. It combined HP's $47 billion in yearly revenue with Compaq's $40 billion in yearly revenue, to put it close to IBM's $90 billion in yearly revenue. Most Compaq products have since been rebranded under HP, and many Compaq staff members remain.

In an effort to continue building its web services, Microsoft purchased Skype in 2011 for $8.5 billion. The deal gave Microsoft control of the provider of online video and voice chats, which at the time was thought to help ramp up Skype's growth even further.

Google purchased Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion in 2011. It gave the Android creator an in-house device company. While Google eventually ended up selling Motorola to Lenovo in 2014, it garnered a lot of useful patents for the Android ecosystem, thanks to the deal. Additionally, the relatively nice Moto X smartphone was created during that time, and put Motorola back on the map to making quality devices that consumers want.

Nokia long sat as Microsoft's go-to manufacturer for Windows Phone. In September 2013, the Redmond-based company finally decided to make Nokia its own in a $7.2 billion deal. The deal is expected to close in Q1 of 2014, and will give Microsoft a handset manufacturer in house to create products for the Windows Phone software.

In 1998, AOL made the big move to buy Netscape for $4.2 billion, that was thought to increase AOL's electronic commerce. Netscape's web technologies were also implemented across AOL's dial-up software and web services, giving it control of the evolving internet at the time.

As GeoCities sat at the third-most visited website, Yahoo purchased the website-making company for $3.6 billion in 1999. Users built 38 million pages over the course of its life, until it was shut down in the US in 2008. GeoCities still continues to operate in Japan.

In a surprising move, Google purchased Nest for $3.2 billion in January. The deal gave Google control of Nest's smart thermostat and smoke detector. Google also garnered a lot of ex-Apple employees in the deal, expected to help with future home automation products.

In an effort to continue its dominance in advertising, Google purchased DoubleClick for $3.1 billion in 2008. DoubleClick's features were rolled into Google's AdSense, which included its advertisement software, relationship with web publishers, and relationships with advertisers and advertising agencies.

After Google's failed attempt at growing Motorola Mobility, Google sold the company to Lenovo for $2.91 billion in 2014. Lenovo says it will use Motorola's handset experience to grow market share in the US. Motorola's brand will be used in the US for smartphones, while the Lenovo brand will be used in China and parts of Europe. Lenovo is on a mission to conquer much of the world's smartphone market.

Often called one of the best returns on investments, Google bought YouTube for $1.65 billion in 2006. Since then, Google has turned YouTube into the biggest video network around, and in turn, YouTube has been one of the biggest money-makers for Google's AdSense network.

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer went on a buying spree, and in 2013, announced the $1.1 billion acquisition of Tumblr. The deal gave Yahoo more control of the web, and an audience to serve more advertisements to. At the time of the acquisition, Mayer promised Yahoo wouldn't screw up the large blogging network.

Feeling pressure from Instagram, Facebook ultimately decided to buy the photo-sharing network to gain back users for $1.1 billion in 2012. Since then, it's left the Instagram iOS, Android, Windows Phone and web app pretty much alone, simply adding advertising to the mix to gain revenue.