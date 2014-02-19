  WhatsApp CEO: No ads or change after the Facebook deal

WhatsApp won't see any major changes after being bought out by Facebook for $19 billion.

WhatsApp CEO Jan Koum took to the company's blog on Wednesday to notify its 450 million monthly active users, saying: "Here’s what will change for you, our users: nothing."

WhatsApp will continue operating independently from its headquarters in Mountain View. Users will still be able to use the service free for a year, and then for 99 cents from there on. It will continue to support Windows Phone, BlackBerry, and iOS, and WhatsApp won't put any advertisements in front of users.

"There would have been no partnership between our two companies if we had to compromise on the core principles that will always define our company, our vision and our product," Koum said.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg also reiterated on his personal Facebook page that the company will not interfere with the WhatsApp brand, and allow it to keep operating.

Explaining the deal, Koum said: "Doing this will give WhatsApp the flexibility to grow and expand, while giving me, Brian [Acton, his co-founder] and the rest of our team more time to focus on building a communications service that’s as fast, affordable and personal as possible."

