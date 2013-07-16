  WhatsApp for iPhone now sends multiple photos at once, adds iCloud chat back-ups

WhatsApp Messenger for iPhone updated on Tuesday, introducing a few enhancements such as the ability to send multiple photos at once.

Aside from improved photo-sending capabilities, the app has launched URL schema support for third-party apps. It also now offers back-up and restore functionality for iCloud chat history. Simply go to Settings and then Chat Settings to select Chat Backup.

WhatsApp Messenger is a popular, cross-platform app available for iPhone and other smartphones. The app utilises push notifications to send instant messages, pictures, audio notes and video messages.

The latest version of WhatsApp Messenger is now live on Apple's App Store