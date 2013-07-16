WhatsApp for iPhone now sends multiple photos at once, adds iCloud chat back-ups
|
WhatsApp Messenger for iPhone updated on Tuesday, introducing a few enhancements such as the ability to send multiple photos at once.
Aside from improved photo-sending capabilities, the app has launched URL schema support for third-party apps. It also now offers back-up and restore functionality for iCloud chat history. Simply go to Settings and then Chat Settings to select Chat Backup.
Read: In-app chat overtakes SMS texting for first time
WhatsApp Messenger is a popular, cross-platform app available for iPhone and other smartphones. The app utilises push notifications to send instant messages, pictures, audio notes and video messages.
The latest version of WhatsApp Messenger is now live on Apple's App Store
PopularIn Apps
- New YouTube Music streaming service launches giving access to songs unavailable elsewhere
- Sick of Alexa's voice? Amazon now allows skills to use different voices
- How to download a copy of all the data Apple collects on you
- WhatsApp updates group chats, makes it easier to catch up on missed messages
- If you own Samsung’s Galaxy S9, you can now play with ARCore apps
- Do you hear yanny or laurel? This crazy audio clip is just like that dress
- What is Google Drive, how does it work, and is Google One cheaper?
- What is Facebook's Clear History tool and how does it work?
- How Massdrop is using the power of the many to save for the one
- Are cryptocurrencies safe? Here's how to protect against attacks
Comments