  WhatsApp availability expands to BlackBerry Q10, ahead of wide availability

Everyone's favourite cross-platform messaging app WhatsApp is extending its availability across the BlackBerry 10 platform, now available on the BlackBerry Q10 catering to the Qwerty lovers.

WhatsApp made its BlackBerry 10 debut in March for the BlackBerry Z10, bringing an alternative to BlackBerry Messenger for users to send send text messages, audio, photo and video for free over data. The BlackBerry Q10 goes on sale in Canada from 1 May and will hit other countries shortly after.

The WhatsApp app update for the BlackBerry Q10 can be found on BlackBerry World, bringing the functionality to the 3.1-inch screen. It comes with native push notifications along with contact integration, doing away with any need to re-enter anything. When you open WhatsApp for the first time you'll be directed to enter your phone number. From there, you can send messages to really anyone.

Are there any standout features over BlackBerry Messenger? Perhaps not, but WhatsApp offers a nice alternative to what comes with BlackBerry 10 by default. Users across the world agree with its functionality, as it served 10 billion messages a day in August 2012.

Did you get your hands on the BlackBerry Q10 early? Go ahead and grab WhatsApp from the BlackBerry World and report back. Not familiar with WhatsApp? Check out our hands-on with the Android app from last year.