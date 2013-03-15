WhatsApp Android update brings new design, more native feel

WhatsApp has rolled out an update to its Android app, bringing with it a host of changes.

The biggest change is a shift in design. It's subtle, but brings a fresh new look to the universal messaging service. The details from Google Play say the change brings the "latest Android look and feel".

We're not entirely sure about that, as it's distinctly WhatsApp, but the changes are very welcome. We've had a quick play with the new app and found that messages now fall in line as decent sized previews, rather than tiny thumbnails with a "view" button.

This means you can look at those pictures without having to go full screen, saving time, or maybe just embarrassment.

The menus are different too, with the settings getting a nice, clean look and the in-chat menu acquiring the standard Android three dots in the top right-hand corner, where the smiley button once was. That makes it easier to access options, such as to call the person you're talking to.

The smiley key drops down to the messaging window, so overlay the keyboard ready for quick insertion when you need to add that essential emoticon.

READ: WhatsApp review

WhatsApp is free for the first year, before it asks you to part with 69p to continue using the ad-free messaging service. Now there are additional 3 and 5-year options priced at £1.86 and £2.59 respectively, so you get a discount for longer-term subscription.

The new version of WhatsApp is available in Google Play now.