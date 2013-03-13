  1. Home
WhatsApp now available for BlackBerry 10: Free cross-platform messaging over data

Cross-platform messaging application WhatsApp is now available for BlackBerry 10 users, allowing them to send text messages, audio, photo and video for free over data. 

WhatsApp was covered at the BlackBerry 10 launch event. It comes with native push notifications along with contact integration, doing away with any need to re-enter anything. When you open WhatsApp for the first time you'll be directed to enter your phone number. From there, you can send messages to really anyone. 

Are there any standout features over BlackBerry Messenger? Perhaps not, but WhatsApp offers a nice alternative to what comes with BlackBerry 10 by default. Users across the world agree with its functionality, as it served 10 billion messages a day in August 2012. 

WhatsApp is now available for download from the BlackBerry World. Not familiar with WhatsApp? Check out our hands-on with the Android app from last year.

