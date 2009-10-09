Warner Bros creates Where The Wild Things Are iPhone app
Warner Bros is offering an iPhone app to celebrate the release of the forthcoming film of the beloved children's book, "Where The Wild Things Are".
The film - from Spike Jonze and with collaboration from the book's author Maurice Sendak - hits the big screen this month.
The iPhone app includes pics from the movies that can be set as wallpaper, trailers and clips from the film, some of the movie's soundtrack and official movie posters.
So far so standard, but there's also the opportunity to interact with one of the wild things, Carol, where you can have a mud fight, get him to dance to your music and see him eat up your photos and contacts, the last of which has got to delight any kid.
