  Hulu to make debut tomorrow

It was announced way back in March last year but now News Corp and NBC's rival to both iTunes and YouTube is going to launch in the US tomorrow.

The site will show both full episodes and clips from television shows - available free of charge - but advertising supported.

At launch, Hulu will offer full-length episodes of more than 250 TV series from current hits such as The Simpsons as well as older shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

It also will offer 100 movies including The Big Lebowski and Mulholland Drive.

Content will come from Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros Television Group, Lionsgate and from sports leagues.

But deals are also mooted to be in the offing with Viacom and CBS Corp.

And Hulu said it has already signed licensing deals with the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League.

Shows on Hulu also are distributed on AOL, Comcast Corp's Fancast.com, Microsoft Corp's MSN, News Corp's MySpace and Yahoo Inc.

Hulu will be available from tomorrow (12 March).