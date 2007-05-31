  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Warner app news

Warner to make music video archive free

|
  Warner to make music video archive free
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room

Reuters is reporting today that Warner Music, the world's fourth largest music company, has announced plans to launch online music TV websites in conjunction with digital services provider Premium TV.

This move promises to see Warner's extensive music video archive free to fans as revenue to support the site will come via online advertising.

Details available at this stage suggest that watching, or streaming, the videos will be free, although there are plans to charge users to download the content.

Promises of previously unseen footage will interest fans – Warner Music's stable of artists includes REM, Madonna, Linkin Park and Paul Simon.

Suggestions were also made about making this content available for mobile phone platforms too.

The move has been seen by the industry as an attempt to generate income after seeing CD sales figures slump recently, Warner's recent quarterly financial results showed a loss.

No information was given about when the sites might launch, we'll update you when we hear more.

PopularIn Apps
Facebook's Tinder-like dating service leaks out, see it here
Google Maps update brings a nifty feature to location tracking
Reddit was hacked: Here's what you need to know and do right now
How to make WhatsApp group voice and video calls
What is MoviePass, how does it work, and is it too good to be true?
How to set Spotify music as your alarm in Google Clock
Comments