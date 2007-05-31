  Warner to make music video archive free

Reuters is reporting today that Warner Music, the world's fourth largest music company, has announced plans to launch online music TV websites in conjunction with digital services provider Premium TV.

This move promises to see Warner's extensive music video archive free to fans as revenue to support the site will come via online advertising.

Details available at this stage suggest that watching, or streaming, the videos will be free, although there are plans to charge users to download the content.

Promises of previously unseen footage will interest fans – Warner Music's stable of artists includes REM, Madonna, Linkin Park and Paul Simon.

Suggestions were also made about making this content available for mobile phone platforms too.

The move has been seen by the industry as an attempt to generate income after seeing CD sales figures slump recently, Warner's recent quarterly financial results showed a loss.

No information was given about when the sites might launch, we'll update you when we hear more.