SpiralFrog to offer Universal Music catalogue for free download

A new music service that launches in December will offer the Universal Music Group’s entire catalog of music and videos available for free legal downloading in the US and Canada.

SpiralFrog is ad-supported, and plans to share income from advertising with music studios like Universal in exchange for access to record companies’ catalogues.

SpiralFrog's chief executive Robin Kent said that customers will watch non-intrusive, relevant ads in exchange for free music downloads.

Universal Music's artists include the Scissor Sisters, U2, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Bob Marley.

The new music downloading company is in talks with other record companies, including Warner and EMI, to get their catalogues on the site as well.