Kano has launched a Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit, developed in partnership with Warner Bros.

With this coding kit, Harry Potter fans can follow step-by-step instructions in order to build a wand, which includes a gyroscope, accelerometer, and magnetometer so that it can track location, speed, and the position of a hand. The sensors allow the wand to detect the motions of spells in the Harry Potter world, and then kids can use the wand to do Harry Potter-related challenges inside the Kano app.

Advanced users can also code the light and rumble pack included. By building the wand, kids will learn about sensors, data, and coding. Also, each challenge in the app - which occur at Hogwarts, Diagon Alley, Hogsmeade, and The Forbidden Forest - teaches the fundamentals of coding and programming. A block-based interface and JavaScript inspector serves up different coding lessons in the challenges.

Classic Wizarding World spell motions like Incendio, Stupefy, and Wingardium Leviosa are all featured in some of the app's challenges. According to Kano, the wand's movements can result in some fancy in-app effects, too, such as making serpents slither and toads transfigure. Kano said the Harry Potter Coding Kit is a perfect way for both kids and coding beginners to learn basic concepts and principles.

The Harry Potter Coding Kit is designed to be used with the iPad or an Android tablet, PCs, and Macs. You can pre-order it from £99/$99 at kano.me, with pre-orderers receiving a free motion sensor kit.