The Dark Knight and Inception hit the App Store

Christopher Nolan fans are in for a treat as two of his best movies - The Dark Knight and Inception - have landed in the App Store. That's the App Store and not iTunes. Confused? Read on for clarification.

The move is an exciting one, that sees Warner Bros' Digital Distribution arm offer up movies from within the App Store in a lot richer and more interactive way than is currently possible from within iTunes.

The Dark Knight: App Edition and Inception: App Edition (for iPad and iPhone) are free apps, that provide you with the first 5 minutes of the movie (streamed) a sample of some of the extra material and the ability to share info via Twitter and Facebook.

From within the free apps, you are able to purchase the full versions of the movies and unlock a wealth of bonus material such as behind the scenes footage and art galleries. The movies can be streamed or downloaded - with the file size for both movies coming in at 2.2GB.

The movie's pricing doesn't seem to correlate with what you'd pay on iTunes for a digital copy though - at £5.99 for The Dark Knight you'd be saving a pound and £11.49 for Inception is £1.50 more. But you are getting a load of extra gubbins packed in too.

"Warner Bros. is bringing more than 100 million Apple device owners a highly innovative new way to experience their favourite films," said Thomas Gewecke, president of Warner Bros. Digital Distribution.

"For many, watching a movie is a social activity and App Editions are the first mobile product to deliver this capability on a global scale. They offer a fully connected experience, allowing viewers to engage with others around the world in real-time through Facebook and Twitter."

The app looks great and reports suggest that other App Edition movies are being readied for a release this year.

The App Store is evolving it seems - get involved.