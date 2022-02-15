How to get 25 per cent off Just Eat with Vodafone

(Pocket-lint) - Vodafone offers its mobile customers some great rewards, if you know where to find them. Its VeryMe loyalty scheme has various rewards every week, as well as chances to win different things.

Previous rewards have included a free Thortful card when you pay postage, the chance to win a TK Maxx and Homesense voucher and the ability to claim a small Costa coffee for £1, among plenty of others.

Perhaps one of the more exciting offers is the 25 per cent off any order on Just Eat though. Running from 11 February to 17 March 2022, the first 40,000 Vodafone customers can get 25 per cent off through VeryMe each week.

Here's how.

To claim the 25 per cent off any Just Eat order, you need to get your code from the Vodafone VeryMe loyalty scheme. You can only claim one code per week and the code is only valid for an hour once you have it so only follow the steps below when you're ready to order.

Open the Vodafone mobile app (available on the App Store and Google Play Store) Sign into your account Tap on the VeryMe tab at the bottom of your screen Tap on the '25% off Just Eat' order tile Tap on Get Code

The discount doesn't apply to delivery fees and service fees that are charged separately and you'll need to be over 18 and live in the UK. You should also be aware that some restaurants will apply a minimum spend to orders.

Remember too that it's the first 40,000 customers but if you miss out one week, you could try the week after.

How to downgrade iOS and keep your data By Pocket-lint Promotion · 24 September 2021 This handy guide could save you from any data loss.

Get Malwarebytes Premium today to go beyond antivirus and stop worrying about online threats. Available on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Chrome, Malwarebytes secures your devices, files, and privacy 24/7. Real-Time Protection uses AI and machine learning to keep you safe from online threats, even emerging threats that no one has ever seen before. Malwarebytes effortlessly crushes adware and potentially unwanted programs that slow down your devices. The all-in-one cyberprotection dashboard highlights your security status in real time, so you're not kept in the dark on what’s going on with your devices. Start protecting your devices today with Malwarebytes.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.