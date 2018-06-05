Vodafone customers can now stream Prime Video for free

Vodafone has announced a new partnership with Amazon that sees the latter's Prime Video streaming service come to Vodafone's Red Entertainment plans. Red Entertainment plans let customers choose a subscription to an entertainment pack. Current options include Now TV, Sky Sports Mobile TV and Spotify Premium. The addition of Prime Video means customers can access and stream movies and TV shows without a dedicated Amazon subscription.

You're not limited to just watching on your phone either, as you can carry on watching where you left off on a smart TV, games console, tablet or laptop. You can even watch Prime Video when you're abroad, with unlimited access to the full UK catalogue in any of the 48 EU countries that you can roam for free with Vodafone.

If you travel outside these 48 EU countries, you can still watch Prime Video, but the selection of titles in the "Watch While Abroad" section is more limited.

Glafkos Persianis, Commercial Director at Vodafone UK, said: "We know our customers love being able to watch their favourite films and TV shows on the go, and with Prime Video on Vodafone, they’ll have even more top-quality, award-winning options at their fingertips."

"We’re delighted to provide our customers with the best entertainment available today."

Amazon Prime Video access is only included for the duration of a Red Entertainment contract, which last up to 24 months and is available for new and existing customers.