What is Verizon +Play and which subscriptions does it let you manage?

(Pocket-lint) - Verizon is working on a new experience that's exclusive to Verizon customers. Called +Play, it's being described as a platform that allows you to discover, purchase, and manage your subscriptions, including Netflix, Disney+, Peloton, and others. Here is everything you need to know about +Play, including which subscriptions support it.

In March 2022, during an investor event, Verizon announced a platform called +Play. It's where you'll be able to manage your subscriptions to content and entertainment services. When you think about the multiple streaming platforms you probably subscribe to for TV, movies, gaming, music, and even books, a digital hub to help you manage all those services would be a convenient tool.

According to Verizon, customers will be able to manage subscriptions to the following services, all in one central place:

A+E Networks

AMC+

Calm

Discovery+

Disney+

Duolingo

ESPN

HBO Max

Hulu

Live Nation’s Veeps

Netflix

Peloton

TelevisaUnivision’s Vix+

The Athletic

WW Internation, Inc

As you can see there are endless streaming services that don't support Verizon +Play right now, but the hub is still not yet widely available, so perhaps Verizon will add more partners before it does go live for all.

Verizon has yet to detail how +Play will work - but it has revealed, roughly, when the hub will launch for Verizon customers and which subscriptions you will be able to manage with it.

+Play will be exclusive to Verizon customers in the US.

+Play is scheduled to go live later in 2022. But trials will begin at the end of March with a "select group of customers and brands".

Yes, it will be free to use. Verizon said +Play is a "unique digital hub designed to centralise subscription services at no additional cost to Verizon customers".

See Verizon's announcement for more details.

