Uber rides will soon get you Avios reward points to use on flights

(Pocket-lint) - People taking an Uber in the UK from later this month will gain Avios reward points to use against British Airways flights, the airline says.

A new deal between British Airways and Uber means that riders will be able to collect one Avios point for every £1 they spend when whizzing around the UK, a statement says. What's more, British Airways is giving 250 Avios to anyone who links their Uber and Executive Club accounts as part of the big collab.

Avios can be used as part-payment towards flights or used to get upgrades and even extras on existing ones, with British Airways far from the only airline involved. The company's statement says that Iberia, Aer Lingus, Vueling, and Qatar Airways are all involved, too.

The British Airways Executive Club is a free-to-join program that uses Avios as its currency, with Andrew Brem, General Manager at Uber UK, saying that the company is "thrilled to be able to help Uber users collect Avios on every single journey they take".

While British Airways is yet to give any kind of hard release date for the new integration between its Executive Club and Uber, the statement does make a point of saying that it will be by the end of the month. If you're planning any Uber rides, maybe save them for later in the month!

Writing by Oliver Haslam.