Uber moves into UK car rentals with Uber Rent

(Pocket-lint) - Uber now offers car rental in the UK through its smartphone app.

Uber Rent is operated in conjunction with CarTrawler and enabled users to book and hire a car from sites across the country. In addition, if a user has to take an Uber cab to the rental location, the taxi service will knock £10 off the journey.

-

The Uber Rent tile is now available in the Uber app (once updated) and all you need to do is enter your rental parameters, then browse the marketplace of cars available for the chosen date and location.

Choose the car you fancy and then head out to pick it up. Bookings can be made up to the time of pick-up.

Cancellations are free up to 48 hours before collecting a car.

"The UK boasts one of the largest rental markets globally, at Uber we’re growing our business to become the ultimate travel app and in the UK that means providing a best-in-class rental experience for our users," said the general manager at Uber, Andrew Brem.

Best iPhone apps 2022: The ultimate guide By Maggie Tillman · 30 April 2022 These are the absolute best iPhone apps available right now, from productivity apps to apps for traveling, reading, listening to music, and more.

":Uber Rent will not only provide a seamless and efficient booking experience but offer Uber Credits back on every booking."

Uber Rent also works in Spain, Portugal, Italy, US and Switzerland, whether you are travelling to those countries or are a resident.

Writing by Rik Henderson.