(Pocket-lint) - Uber announced UberPool back in 2014, which allowed users to share rides and save money when they were going in a similar direction, or taking a similar route.

The feature was removed when the Covid-19 global pandemic struck, because sharing a car with people from other households was of course not recommended. Uber has reintroduced a version of UberPool though, only it has had a name change to UberX Share.

This is everything you need to know about UberX Share, including what it is and where it is available.

UberX Share was announced as a feature on 21 June 2022 and it is the restart of shared rides after they were paused in 2020. Uber said it has "revamped" the experience and listened to feedback from riders and drivers, as well as tested the service through various pilots across the world.

The UberX Share feature will allow you to share a ride with another rider going in the same direction. You will get an upfront discount if you choose UberX Share in the Uber app. You'll also get up to 20 per cent off the total fare if you are matched with a co-rider along your journey.

Uber will only match you with someone heading in your direction to prevent delays caused by picking up and dropping off. The company said it has designed UberX Share so that you only arrive a maximum of eight minutes later than you would if you had selected a standard UberX.

Along with saving users money, the idea of UberX Share is to help "cut gas use, vehicle-miles and emissions per passenger, and make transportation more affordable", Uber said.

It also said: "Our pooling product has long been a rider favorite, from the spontaneous singalongs to meeting new friends and other fun chance encounters. We believe UberX Share, and the improvements we've made for drivers and riders, will make it better than ever."

Similar to how UberPool worked, you will be able to select UberX Share from the list of available car options when you request a ride in the Uber app - as long as UberX Share is available in your country and city.

As you normally would when requesting a ride, you'll need to put in your destination into the Uber app and you'll then get a list of options from UberX and UberX XL to Comfort and UberX Share, if available.

When you select UberX Share, you'll be greeted with a pop up of how it works, which will tell you that you will save 20 per cent if Uber finds you a co-order along your route. This saving won't apply if you end up on your own for the duration of your ride.

You will be reserving one seat per request and you shouldn't arrive more than eight minutes later than if you had chosen a standard UberX.

UberX Share is being trialled in cities across the US to start with, but Uber has said it plans to expand the service to more cities in the summer.

For now, UberX Share is available in the following cities:

New York City

Los Angeles

Chicago

San Francisco

Phoenix

San Diego

Portland

Indianapolis

Pittsburgh

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.