(Pocket-lint) - Uber Eats is expanding the range that you can order within by a fairly seismic amount, adding the ability to get meals shipped to you nationwide across the US in a new update.

The change means that a limited range of merchants in a few cities including New York and LA can now package up and ship frozen meals packed in with ice for you to reheat when you get them.

Depending how far away you are from these merchants, you'll likely have to wait five to seven days for delivery before following the instructions to get the meal ready.

It might be a comforting option if your favourite restaurant in a far-flung city eventually signs up, although the air miles on that meal could end up feeling a little compromised.

You should be able to find the relevant restaurants in the Uber Eats homepage, scrolling down until you hit the Nationwide Shipping section, and from there you can add food to your cart and check out like you normally would, just without the expectation of speedy delivery.

From what Uber Eats has said, it'll be Fedex doing the actual transit, so you'll be able to track your order through its regular tracking system once it's on its way.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.