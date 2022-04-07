(Pocket-lint) - Uber plans to add flights, trains and other travel bookings to its app in the UK this year.

The plan is for the new service to offer a "seamless door-to-door experience," Uber told The Financial Times.

In order to make this work, Uber will be integrating its software with airlines, car rental firms and bus and rail operators. This will include Eurostar channel tunnel trips, CNBC reports.

"You have been able to book rides, bikes, boat services and scooters on the Uber app for a number of years, so adding trains and coaches is a natural progression," said Uber UK general manager Jamie Heywood.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said he wanted Uber to be the "Amazon of transportation," and this 'super app' strategy certainly aligns with those goals.

Before joining Uber, Khosrowshahi was CEO at Expedia, so he's no stranger to this side of the business.

Shortly prior to the pandemic, around 15 per cent of Uber rides were to and from airports. If the entire travel process could be streamlined into one app, including travel in your destination country, it's easy to imagine how convenient and popular it would be.

At the moment, it's unclear whether Uber plans to offer a similar service in the US. Though, it would only be logical if the service proves to be a hit here in the UK.

Writing by Luke Baker.