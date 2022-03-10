(Pocket-lint) - Uber Eats, the online food ordering and delivery service, has launched a group order and bill splitting feature. Now, you can create a group and allow your friends and family to order from the same restaurant and pay for their share of the tab right all from within the Uber Eats app on their phones.

You don't even have to pass your phone around. Here's how.

Uber Eats

Open Uber Eats (from the web or use the iOS or Android app). Navigate to the restaurant you want to order from. Select the three dots in the top-right corner of the page. Select group order. From there, you can invite group members. To do this, select them from your phone’s contacts.

Once you’ve created a group order, you can set a checkout deadline.

These can be up to 7 days in advance, so everyone has time to place an order. Those invited to the group will each receive an order link over text. They will have to download Uber Eats if they haven’t already. Everyone can then choose and pay for the food they want. Once everyone has placed orders, they're added to the group cart. You, the host, can then checkout.

If you're a boss paying for a team meal or someone feeling generous, Uber Eats gives hosts the option to foot the entire bill while also setting spending limits to prevent people from ordering expensive items. No matter who pays for the bill, Uber said all the food from group orders will get delivered at the same time.

Check out Uber Eat's blog post for more details.

How to downgrade iOS and keep your data By Pocket-lint Promotion · 24 September 2021 This handy guide could save you from any data loss.

Get Malwarebytes Premium today to go beyond antivirus and stop worrying about online threats. Available on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Chrome, Malwarebytes secures your devices, files, and privacy 24/7. Real-Time Protection uses AI and machine learning to keep you safe from online threats, even emerging threats that no one has ever seen before. Malwarebytes effortlessly crushes adware and potentially unwanted programs that slow down your devices. The all-in-one cyberprotection dashboard highlights your security status in real time, so you're not kept in the dark on what’s going on with your devices. Start protecting your devices today with Malwarebytes.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.