(Pocket-lint) - Uber Reserve is now available in the UK.

Previously launched in the US, the new service enables customers to pre-book an Uber Exec or Uber Lux car up to 30 days in advance.

A booked car will turn up 15 minutes before the allotted time and wait until 15 minutes after, in case.

There is a reservation fee of £5 and a minimum fare for all Uber Reserve bookings - which depends on the location.

Uber Reserve is currently available in London, Manchester, and Bristol and Bath. The minimum fares are £25, £17 and £20 respectively. The final fare is shown upfront before the booking is made.

After a ride, passengers can add drivers to a favourites list and those drivers will be offered future bookings first.

The new service does not impact on UberX journeys, which can still be ordered without notice or reservation fee.

"As the UK emerges from lockdown, we’re launching more features and products to help make everyday life easier," said Uber's European general manager, Jamie Heywood.

"We have listened to riders who have told us they want the peace of mind of being able to book trips in advance and know that their driver will arrive early and wait for them, which is why we are launching Uber Reserve."

Writing by Rik Henderson.