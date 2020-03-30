Uber offers 300,000 free rides and meals to NHS staff in UK

Uber is rewarding NHS doctors, nurses and staff with free trips and meals during the coronavirus crisis.

It has committed to offering 200,000 rides up to £15 in value to any worker with an NHS email address, plus 100,000 meals through Uber Eats, up to the value of £10.

NHS staff should visit uber.com/NHS to see the generous offer and find out details on how to claim.

"The incredible nurses, doctors and support staff of the NHS are doing heroic work at the forefront of this crisis, and everyone at Uber thanks them for their extraordinary efforts," said the CEO of Uber, Dara Khosrowshahi.

"We hope we can help in a small way with meals and transportation as they work tirelessly day and night."

Uber previously announced another free offer for NHS workers. It is allowing staff living and operating in the Camden, Islington, Kensington and Chelsea, and Hackey to use its Jump electric bikes at no cost to help them get to and from work.

Indeed, the Jump service now prioritises NHS healthcare workers so they can safely park their loaned bikes near hospitals.

Uber has joined many other companies offering aid and incentives to NHS staff as they battle the COVID-19 outbreak in the UK. You can also do your own bit by staying at home.