Uber, the ride-hailing service, is reportedly testing a monthly subscription offering that will combine Uber rides, Uber Eats, and Jump.

TechCrunch claimed this test is in the "pilot phase", with Uber trialing the subscription service - or "pass" - around San Francisco and Chicago. Each pass includes a discount on car rides, as well as free food delivery through Eats and free bike and scooter rides through Jump. Uber is also testing a pass that only includes discounted trips and free food delivery on some Eats orders.

The main pass for all three services costs $24.99 per month, and the other one is reportedly cheaper. In a statement to TechCrunch, Uber said it's "always looking for ways to make Uber the go-to option for your everyday needs". Keep in mind this follows Ride Pass, which launched last October as a way for Uber users to pay lower prices on rides. Lyft offers a similar subscription called All-Access.

A leaked Uber screenshot first revealed last spring Uber was trying to develop a feature called Uber Eats pass. But these new bundled passes it is testing would be the first time Uber has tried combining all its consumer offerings into one monthly subscription. One can't help but think of Amazon Prime, which Amazon uses to bundle various services and offer them to subscribers as a benefit.

Perhaps Uber should call its monthly subscription service "Uber Prime", though we suspect Uber Pass or something similar is more likely.