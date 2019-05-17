One of the worst things about riding in an Uber is having to chat with drivers.

Sure, sometimes it's OK, but other times you just want some peace and quiet. Thankfully, Uber has added a new feature that allows you to ask your driver to shut up, but more politely than that, of course. Called Quiet Mode, the new feature is free and available to everyone in the US who books an Uber Black or Uber Black SUV premium ride.

It works like this: While in the Uber app, request an Uber Black ride, and you'll see the option to choose “Quiet preferred", “Happy to chat”, or “No preference.” Your driver will then get the memo to not disturb you. This feature might incentive you to pay up for Uber's more expensive vehicles just so you're able to work or relax in the car in silence.

Uber is also giving Uber Black riders the ability to request help with their luggage, communicate temperature preferences, and receive a little extra time to get to the car when unexpected delays pop up. Uber Black drivers are now supposed to wait 15 minutes after arriving before cancelling, though you’ll start to be charged and they’ll be compensated.

Uber Black riders are also getting premium phone support, Uber has announced. But we think Quiet Mode is the neatest of all the new features. It may seem rude to demand your driver stay silent, but business people who want to take calls or women who aren't comfortable with male drivers pushing a conversation onto them might feel otherwise.

We suspect most Uber Black drivers want to offer a great experience to their riders, however, so now they can more easily do just that.