Uber has added information on London transport options, including real-time schedules and pricing to its taxi-booking app for iPhone and Android. That gives you the option to choose alternative routes when travelling in the capital.

The app has gained a new tab for Public Transport, alongside UberX and UberPool, which will present the fastest routes, timings and walking directions to and from stations and bus stops.

Like rival services, such as Citymapper, this includes all TfL modes of transport, including buses, Tubes, trams, shuttles, river boats, DLR and Overground trains. Of course, you can also simply choose to order an Uber instead, as before.

"With 3.5 million Londoners relying on Uber, we recognise the important responsibilities that come with being a good partner to this great global city," said Uber's head of transit, David Reich.

"We share many of the same goals as the cities that we serve and are committed to addressing the same challenges: reducing individual car ownership, expanding transportation access and tackling air pollution."

Uber is also currently rolling out its electric Jump bikes for hire across European cities.

You can find out more about the Jump programme and whether the cycles are available near you on the official website here.