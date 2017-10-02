  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Uber app news

Gett taxi app takes cheeky swipe at Uber London ban, gives you £15 off with this code

|
James Barrett (Flickr) Gett taxi app takes cheeky swipe at Uber London ban, gives you £15 off with this code
iOS 12 features, release date and more
iOS 12 features, release date and more

- £15 off your first ride

- Works with London black cab service

After Uber was deemed not "fit and proper" to hold a London private hire licence, rendering it unable to operate in the capital if an appeal is unsuccessful, black cab ordering app company Gett aims to capitalise with a clever and cheeky campaign.

As well as post adverts in Tube stations and bus shelters, with taglines like "Über fast. Now that's fit & proper" and "Top drivers. Now that's fit & proper", the firm is giving away £15 credit for your first ride in London. What's the code? "PROPER".

"As more people question the credentials of London’s transport providers, we wanted to remind customers that Gett offers an unparalleled experience in the capital," said the CEO of Gett UK, Matteo de Renzi. "Our trained drivers pride themselves on quality and providing a quick and efficient journey, deemed fit and proper by all."

To use the £15 credit code, which orders authorised London black cabs, just download the free Gett app for iOS or Android, sign in with your mobile number, an email address you went receipts to be sent to and your name.

Then tap the menu button on the main screen at the top left, tap Coupon Code and simply enter PROPER at the prompt.

GettLondon Taxi image 2

Gett has an extensive network of black cabs in London, who will be alerted to your location, much like Uber. You can similarly track them in real time. The major difference is that you can also pay for your ride in cash.

Uber is currently appealing the refused renewal of its London licence and is seeking talks with TfL in order to show it is willing to change its practices to meet guidelines set.

PopularIn Apps
What are Facebook Stories? Here's how to use Facebook Stories and get the most from them
Which is the best music streaming service in the UK?
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Amazon Cast can now instantly send music from Amazon Music app to Echo
Android P final beta released, finished version next up
Facebook Watch Party: How the group watching feature works
Comments