Does Lyft operate in London? Uber ban has passengers panicked

With Transport for London's refusal to reissue a private hire licence for Uber in London, panicked customers are seeking alternatives already.

Uber will continue to operate until at least Friday 13 October, when the its appeal to the licence withdrawal is expected to be heard. It's current licence expires on 30 September, but the firm can run the service until the appeal process is finished at least.

However, that doesn't mean passengers are willing to take chances. They are already searching for details on rival taxi services, such as Hailo and Lyft in the hope that they could fill the gap.

Unfortunately, Hailo has merged with mytaxi in the UK, so they would be better looking for that app. And Lyft doesn't actually operate in the UK at all.

Lyft is a very similar service to Uber in the US. In fact, many of its taxi drivers are also registered with Uber too, so pick up clients who request a ride from either company.

However, while Uber expanded globally, Lyft is yet to catch up.

It covers many cities in the States, but not the UK. Sorry.

Let's hope Uber is successful with its appeal. Or you'll have to find alternatives, including utilising London's fine black cab service again.