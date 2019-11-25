Regulatory body Transport for London has announced that Uber has been refused a renewed licence to operate in the UK's capital. Again.

Having previously granted a licence after a similar stand-off in 2017, TfL has refused to renew it again, citing failures in passenger safety and security as the reason.

It also claims that it found instances of unauthorised drivers exploiting vulnerabilities in the Uber app to carry passengers without the correct licensing.

"As the regulator of private hire services in London we are required to make a decision today on whether Uber is fit and proper to hold a licence. Safety is our absolute top priority. While we recognise Uber has made improvements, it is unacceptable that Uber has allowed passengers to get into minicabs with drivers who are potentially unlicensed and uninsured," said TfL's director of licensing, Helen Chapman.

"It is clearly concerning that these issues arose, but it is also concerning that we cannot be confident that similar issues won’t happen again in future."

The app-based taxi firm has confirmed that it will appeal. And, it will be able to continue to operate and pick-up passengers during the appeal process.

Uber also sent Pocket-lint its own statement: "We have fundamentally changed our business over the last two years and are setting the standard on safety. TfL found us to be a fit and proper operator just two months ago, and we continue to go above and beyond," it said.

"We have introduced new safety features in the app for riders and drivers, introduced free accident and injury protection for drivers, improved our governance and compliance. We think this decision is wrong and we will appeal."