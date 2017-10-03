Uber CEO and TfL have "constructive meeting" in steps to avoid London ban

Last week, regulatory body Transport for London revealed that Uber has been refused a renewed licence to operate in the UK's capital.

The app-based taxi firm will not be able to pick up passengers in the city beyond the expiry of its current licence. That ran out on 30 September, although Uber was given until Friday 13 October to appeal.

Uber subsequently confirmed that it will appeal the decision, and sought talks with TfL to address the issues raised. That now seems to have happened.

TfL released a statement late on Tuesday, 3 October, confirming both sides have met: "Today's constructive meeting centred on what needs to happen to ensure a thriving taxi and private hire market in London where everyone operates to the same high standards. Further steps in this process will take place over the coming weeks," a spokesperson said.

It is thought that Uber is prepared to make changes to improve passenger safety and benefits for its drivers, which could include limits on working hours and holiday pay.

"While we haven't been asked to make any changes, we'd like to know what we can do," Uber's general manager in London, Tom Elvidge, told The Sunday Times last week.

On Friday 22 September, Transport for London released a statement in which it deemed Uber "not fit and proper to hold a private hire licence".

Uber failed, said TfL, in its approach to reporting serious criminal offences and how medical certificates are obtained. It was also accused of using software - Greyball - that could be used to stop regulatory bodies from obtaining data from the Uber app for law enforcement reasons.