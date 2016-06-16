UberEats hits UK, food delivered in 30-minutes or you get £20

Uber is no longer just a taxi company, it delivers food now too. That service has just arrived in the UK as UberEats.

The simply named UberEats was already up and running in the US but has now arrived in London, following a launch in the only other European country to offer it, Paris. That means anyone with the app, based in London, can get food delivered to them between 11am and 11pm any day.

Initially UberEATS will cater for 150 restaurants but that's expected to grow massively, especially as the app expands its reach beyond central London.

One great advantage of using this service over others is the promise that if your food doesn't arrive in 30-minutes or less you get £20 off your next order. Plus, the first time you use the app you automatically get £10 off your first order using the UberEatsLondon promo code.

The London addition to the UberEats areas of availability mean it is now in 18 cities across the world.

To use UberEats either download the app or use the website. Enter the delivery location, browse the restaurants, pay with a card on file then track the order as food is made and delivered.

