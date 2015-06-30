Uber continues plans to take over the world by buying part of Microsoft's Bing Maps
- Uber buys Microsoft mapping technology
- Takes on 100 engineers as part of deal
- Likely to continue with rumoured Here Maps bid
- Wants to build its own maps for driver use
Uber, the global taxi service that has recently been outlawed in France, is continuing with its plans to take over the world. Well, maps of the world that is.
The company has confirmed that it has agreed to acquire part of Microsoft's Bing Maps arm, with a data centre, relevant cameras, intellectual properties, mapping technologies and around 100 engineers all shifting to Uber as part of the deal.
It is also rumoured that Uber is still looking to buy Here Maps from Nokia, with an alleged $3 billion (£1.9 billion) bid still allegedly on the table.
Uber wants to build its own mapping service and has even hired a Google executive who helped create Google Maps in order to make that dream a reality. The taxi company might just be seven years old, but it wants to be more than a ride-hailing app, and as part of that journey, it has to take back some control from Google.
Google Ventures is an investor in Uber, and Google Maps are directly integrated into Uber. So, Uber is basically tied to Google. But by acquiring Microsoft's mapping team, data centre, cameras and patents, it will finally have the opportunity to begin building a Google Maps-like competitor and therefore be less reliant on Google Ventures, Google Maps, and Google in general.
READ: Will Uber's $3 billion bid for Here Maps get you home faster?
Both the Microsoft tech acquisition and the Here Maps bid would give Uber complete autonomy over the navigation systems and maps its drivers and customers use on a daily basis.
While Uber does what it needs to do, Microsoft is tightening its focus. The company has a clear business strategy in place with a new CEO on board, and that strategy seems to no longer include collecting map imagery. Microsoft plans, however, to continue offering Bing Maps via data licensed from partners. It already gets a lot of map data from Nokia, for instance. Although, as we know, that too could end up in the hands of Uber.
- Facebook has recorded everything you’ve ever done on the site and here’s how you can see it
- Best Web Hosting Services 2018: 10 of the best cloud, VPS and web hosting providers
- Google Assistant can now instantly send and request money for free
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
Comments