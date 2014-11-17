Uber partners with Spotify to let you choose your cab ride music

In a world first the on-demand taxi app company Uber has teamed up with music streaming service Spotify. The result is a personalised cab ride like never before, with your music playing in the car.

How does it work? Once you've paired your Spotify Premium account with the Uber app you'll be able to call a taxi as normal but then you're given a music option. You can pick from Uber playlists or choose your own from within your Spotify playlists, all without having to go out of the Uber app.

Then when your cab arrives your music will be playing through the car's speakers thanks to being Spotify enabled. This should make for a seamless music experience as you go from headphones or home speakers to the car.

While this sounds pleasant for the paying customer it might be a little harsh on the drivers who now have to put up with whatever music the passenger is into. That said it might make for a good talking point and could even leave drivers learning lots more music they didn't know they enjoyed.

The Uber and Spotify partnership will launch in a 10 city event across the globe from this Friday 21 November. This will include the chance for users to have ride-alongs with famous musicians including Andrew WK, Professor Green, Ricki Lee and more. This will be happening in London, LA, Mexico City, Nashville, New York, San Francisco, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney and Toronto.

