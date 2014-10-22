Uber goes big with UberXL large cars on call now

Uber has announced the UK will now be able to use its UberXL service which has already launched in the US.

UberXL offers cars via the Uber app for those looking for a bit more room. It works the same as usual but with a slider on the app that goes to UberXL. These cars will be Ford Galaxys and Mercedes Vianos, ideal if you're in a group or have a lot of luggage.

If you're trying to get an UberX and it's too busy you may end up with an UberXL at the same price, rather than the usual Toyota Prius.

Pricing is higher on the lager cars, as expected. UberXL will cost £2.15 per mile with a minimum fare of £7 in London and £5 in Manchester. So a Shoreditch to Notting Hill ride, for example, will cost you £16 in an UberX but £21 in an UberXL, roughly.

Since this is a new service Uber says the initial rollout might mean the UberXL availability isn't huge right away. But this will grow so expect to see plenty on the roads soon.

The Uber app is free to download on iOS, Android, and Windows. It uses your credit or debit card so you can order and pay from your phone, cash-free.

READ: Uber lowers UberX prices in London, starting today