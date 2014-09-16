  Addison Lee puts 4G in all London cabs, offers free internet to customers during ride

London-based private hire company Addison Lee has announced it will offer high-speed broadband in vehicles - at no extra cost to you.

In-car 4G service will roll out to all 4,800 Addison Lee vehicles, though the VIP and Ford Galaxy fleet will get access first, according to Addison Lee. The company expects to complete the 4G roll out in 2015. In fact, Addison Lee just completed a trial period, in which 150 cars were equipped with 4G, and customers were apparently thrilled by the extra connectivity option.

With high-speed broadband soon available, which includes upload and download speeds of up to 12mbps, you'll be able to reliably FaceTime, send an email, and log into Skype all while riding in an Addison Lee cab. The company said you'll even be able to download an episode of The Apprentice in less than 3 minutes while en route to the airport. Again, Addison Lee will not charge you for using its 4G service.

"Addison Lee has always been the industry leader when it comes to in-car experience," said Liam Griffin, CEO of Addison Lee, in a press release. "In-car 4G will help our customers be better connected than ever before, by enabling them to work and play on the move, and perhaps free up some spare time along the way. Our passengers are our number-one priority and we know this latest offering will make a real difference to their lives."

Addison Lee is self-described as London's largest minicab company. Apart from 4G service, Addison Lee has also been conducting trials of in-car meals and snacks. It's clear the company is trying to find ways of standing out, especially with startups like Uber quickly expanding around the globe.