Uber kicks off Uber Fresh, a lunch-delivery service in US for limited time

Uber now offers a meal-delivery service of sorts in the US. But it's only available at lunch time in one city during a limited run.

Starting today, Uber is testing something called Uber Fresh (stylised uberFRESH) in Santa Monica. That means only people who live in Santa Monica can open the Uber app and have access to Uber Fresh. The feature allows them to order lunch from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM, from a variety of "west-side favorites" prix fixe menu items.

Some of the restaurants signed up include Tender Greens, 41 Ocean, Bay Cities Italian Deli and Bakery, and Cookie Good, and menu items range from a Farmer's Market Salad to a cookie called Caramal-Pretzel-Chocolate Chunk. Keep in mind the menu changes daily, and each meal costs $12 exactly.

"We’ve all been there – that moment when you go from hungry to hangry during the lunch rush," explained the Uber team in a blog post published on 26 August. "At Uber, we’re all about problem solving so now we’re exploring a way to get lunch without the line."

To order, you'll have to toggle the Uber Fresh option "on the far right of the slider", then set your delivery location, and eventually meet your Uber driver outside to grab your lunch. Uber Fresh will be available until 5 September, and it is closed on weekends and Labor Day.

And finally, you don't need to tip your Uber driver, and delivery shouldn't take more than an hour. You can still rate your driver through the Uber app, if you desire.

"While Uber Fresh is a limited duration and location experiment this week, depending on the results we look forward to expanding Uber Fresh throughout the southland - so head to Santa Monica for lunch this week and give it a try, that might just be enough to bring it to your neighborhood," Uber explained.

Uber is an app that connects passengers with screened drivers of vehicles for hire. Last week, the Uber team announced a similar grocery-delivery service, called Corner Store, in which people in the DC area could order and get specific goods delivered to them. The feature was only available for a limited time.