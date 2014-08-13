  Uber's Destination Entry feature lets you skip telling the driver where to go

The Uber team announced today that it is trying to make the Uber experience more streamlined, and so it has rolled out a new feature that both delivers on that promise and simultaneously lets you bypass one of the most tedious aspects of hailing a cab: Destination Entry.

From now on, whenever you choose an Uber driver to pick you up, you can manually enter your destination into the Uber app. The driver will see what you've entered when he or she arrives to get you, letting you climb into the back seat and then relax without having to frantically explain exactly where you want to go. Alongside the new Destination Entry feature, Uber introduced a turn-by-turn navigation feature just for Uber drivers.

"We envision a day when there is no coordination necessary to take an Uber ride. Simply push the button, and the rest is essentially on cruise control: the car quickly shows up at exactly the right place and whisks you away to your destination via the best possible route," explained Uber in a blog post published on 13 August. "The latest rider and driver app releases take us one step closer to that world with two new features."

Uber is a mobile app that connects passengers with screened drivers of vehicles for hire. You don't have to make a reservation or wait in a taxi line to use Uber. Just compare rates for different verified vehicles and services through Uber, then add a credit card to your account, and set your pick-up location on a map. Uber also lets you check the progress of your car and the route a driver took before paying.

Uber's latest features might not make it completely like cruise control, but it is clearly well on its way. Plus, the new features just make the entire Uber experience much less complicated and certainly more seamless.