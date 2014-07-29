  Uber for Business lets you take a cab for work and bill your boss for the ride

You can now use Uber to get from A to B for work, and you won't even have to pay for the ride.

The car service has announced it created a new feature called shareable business accounts, which basically lets you bill trips for work directly to your company. Uber also developed a centralised billing system that provides trip details to employers, eliminating the need for paper receipts.

"You asked, we delivered. Today, Uber is truly open for...business. As business travel with Uber has increased, we’ve heard from loyal users that the ability to use a shareable business account would make their lives a lot more seamless - and a lot more Uber," announced Uber in a blog post published on Tuesday.

In order to use Uber for Business, employers must create a business account through Uber’s web portal and add a payment method of choice as well as employees to the account. As for employees, if they're currently Uber users, they will see an Uber for Business option pop up in their account once they verify a work email address.

"From there, all users will be able to easily toggle between payment options, which means business travel is automatically expensed and personal trips stay personal," added Uber.

READ: LTDA taxis to congest London roads in protest of 'American monster' Uber

In addition, Uber has partnered with Concur, a corporate expenses management company. The partnership will let Concur’s 25 million users link their Uber and Concur accounts as well as add Uber charges to their expense reports.

Uber is a mobile app that connects passengers with drivers of vehicles for hire. You don't have to make a reservation or wait in a taxi line to use Uber. Just compare rates for different verified vehicles and services through Uber, then set your pick-up location on a map, and check the progress of your car and even the route a driver took.

With Uber for Business, Uber is likely trying to expand beyond late night customers who need a designated driver to more wealthy clients. After all, the startup recently earned a valuation of $17 million and is probably exploring ways to continue growing fast.