Uber for Windows Phone is back, following abrupt removal last summer

Last August the official Uber app for Windows Phone abruptly disappeared from the Windows Phone Store, but now is it back and supposedly much better than it was before.

"Previously, Windows Phone users accessed Uber through our mobile site, but starting today, users can connect through a native app that is optimised for the Windows Phone platform and reflects the complete Uber experience," announced Uber in a blog post.

The new app works anywhere in the world, including the UK and the US, and it has all the usual features like the ability to request a ride, compare rates for different vehicles, and add a credit card to your secure account, etc.

READ: Uber ruled legal in the UK by TfL

Uber hasn't explained why it completely removed the old app and made users wait for a new version, but Windows Phone owners should be happy now nevertheless.

You can download Uber for Windows Phone starting today. It is a free download.

