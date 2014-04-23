  Uber 100 project celebrates ride service's Beijing launch and 100-cities milestone

Uber has launched in Beijing, meaning it is now available in 100 cities around the globe. And to celebrate, the transportation network company has unveiled a special webpage that shares your Uber stories.

As of last summer, Uber - founded in San Francisco roughly four years ago - was only available in 35 cities. Since then, the service has introduced many interesting features, such as the ability to split cab fare and order a Christmas tree for home delivery, among many other things. These likely features helped Uber to catch on internationally and spread like wildfire.

Today, Uber has introduced yet another feature. But it's more of a celebratory project. If you go to the service's new Uber 100 website, you will see a sentimental video about Uber's journey along with aggregated tweet mentions about Uber. There's even an interactive map that lets you see and share Uber activity in your neighborhood.

"In 2010, Uber started as simply a big idea for a better way to get around. With today's launch in Beijing—four years and millions of trips later—we're now moving people in 100 cities around the world," announced Uber. "Uber.com/100 is a project that celebrates London, Beijing, and all the places in-between. Visit the site to see some of the stories you've shared".

READ: Need a Christmas tree? Uber will deliver one to your door

Uber is a mobile app that connects passengers with drivers of vehicles for hire. You don't have to make a reservation or wait in a taxi line to use Uber. You simply compare rates for different vehicles and services through Uber, then add a credit card to your account, and set your pick-up location on a map. Uber also lets you check the progress of your car at any time.