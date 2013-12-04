  Need a Christmas tree? Uber will deliver one to your door tomorrow for $135

Do you live in the US and want a real Christmas tree - but just don't feel like getting bundled up and going out to get one? Well, you're in luck! Uber has an on-demand tree service that's ready and able to help.

Uber, the mobile app that connects passengers with drivers of vehicles for hire, is partnering with The Home Depot to deliver Christmas trees in 10 US cities on 5 December.

That means anyone in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco and Washington DC will be able to buy and instantly receive either a Fraser Fir or a Noble Fir, with each tree ranging from 7ft to 8ft tall, simply by using the Uber app.

All you have to do is download the Uber app for iPhone, Android or Blackberry and use the request “UberTREE” option via the app between 11am and 8pm (local time) tomorrow.

You will of course need $135 (£82) on your credit card, Google Wallet or PayPal account. Once the payment has been cleared, Uber will deliver a live Christmas tree to your front door or whatever address you designate within minutes. Availability will be limited, though.

Each Christmas tree comes netted with a tree stand and Uber gift. Also, to coincide with this new on-demand tree service, Uber is offering new members $20 off their first ride. Just use the promo code "UberTREE".