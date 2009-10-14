  Twitter declares war on spammers

Twitter, it seems, hates spammers as much as you do and to show how much it has added a new button to the site that allows you to report an account as such.

"Today we've added another tool to our spam fighting toolbox that will give users the ability to flag bad accounts on Twitter", the company said on its official blog.

All users have to do is click the "Report as spam" button under the Actions section of a profile’s sidebar and Twitter's Trust and Safety team spring into action.

However, before you get any funny ideas, the micro-blogging service says that you won't be able to use it to wipe out real people although it will automatically block said user from following or replying to you, suggesting it will be a good way to rid yourself of that ex-girlfriend or boyfriend stalking your every move.