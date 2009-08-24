  1. Home
Commercial Twitter accounts "this year"

  Commercial Twitter accounts "this year"
Twitter has begun the rollout of commercial accounts in earnest, and Founder Biz Stone has promised in an interview with VentureBeat that they'll be arriving "this year".

There'll be some premium features that businesses will get, in exchange for parting with their cash. User analytics have been confirmed, as has certification that an account is the official account from a company and not an imposter - a problem that has plagued Twitter for some time.

"Twitter will still be free for everybody and we'll still tell them to go crazy with it. But we've identified a selection of things that businesses say are helping to make them more profit", said Stone. "We want to build statistics or analytics that let users know - How am I doing on Twitter?"

Stone also said that he's considering acquisitions - "We're at a point where even though we're only two years old, acquisitions are definitely possible", he said. He acknowledged that Twitter had considered grabbing FriendFeed, before Facebook nabbed it instead.

