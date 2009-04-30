  Twitter adds Search and Trending Topics

Twitter has updated users' Twitter pages to include a search box and trending topics as it hopes to lure people back to its website.

The new features, pushed out on Thursday, mean that users can search the twittersverse without leaving their homepage.

"Every public update sent to Twitter from anywhere in the world 24/7 can be instantly indexed and made discoverable via our newly launched real-time search", Twitter founder Biz Stone said on the company blog before proclaiming that "With this newly launched feature, Twitter has become something unexpectedly important - a discovery engine for finding out what is happening right now".

The new search bar will allow you to search the site instantly and then save searches for future reference.

Twitter says that the new trending topics feature analyses words or phrases picking out ones that occur with higher frequency.

At the time of writing, hot trends, as you might have guessed include Swine Flu, H1N1 and Wolverine. Other trends include Mexico, Chrysler and British comedy the Inbetweeners.