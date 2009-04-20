  Tweetie iPhone Twitter App heads to desktop

One of the most popular Twitter apps for the iPhone has come to the Mac desktop allowing Twitter fans to tweet from a native application rather than one that uses Adobe Air.

Tweetie, launched on Monday will be a free downloadable (ad supported) application that aims to organise your tweets in a very similar way to the iPhone application of the same name.

“I kept hearing people say that they used Tweetie on their iPhone even when they were sitting at their desk, because the experience was so much better than anything that existed on the desktop.” said Loren Brichter, the creator of the software in response to the new launch.

The application will offer users four menus allowing them to see all tweets, replies, direct messages, as well as giving them the chance to search the Twitterverse for any word with the results appearing within the application.

Taking on the likes of popular desktop twitter apps TweetDeck and Seesmic Desktop (formerly Twhirl) the creator of the new package hopes the "polished user interface" and "fantastic performance" will bring new users to the service.

Tweetie for Mac is available as a free, full-featured version with ads however users will be able to pay a $19.95 ($14.95 for the next 2 weeks) to turn them off.