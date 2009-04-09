TweetDeck v0.25 fights back against Seesmic Desktop

Following hot on the heels of the newly announced Thwirl remake Seesmic Desktop, TweetDeck not wanting to lose out to users looking to stray has launched an update to the service on Thursday.

Sharing the news on the applications blog, new features of TweetDeck v0.25 include Memory Leak Fixes, Facebook Integration and shortURL/TwitPic Previews.

The most popular application for Twitter, according to TweetRush, users will now be able to preview function for short urls so you can view information about links directly from TweetDeck and see where you’re going before you go there.

Looking to entice Facebook users keen to keep up with status updates, the application will also allow users to Facebook friends’ status updates in a new column in TweetDeck.

The update will automatically be pushed out to everyone from today and can be downloaded direct from http://tweetdeck.com.

Earlier in the week Thwirl, seen as TweetDeck's main competition relaunched and renamed with the promise of a host of new features including Facebook integration.