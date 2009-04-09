  Seesmic Desktop takes on TweetDeck

Twhirl, the Twitter application, has turned into Seesmic Desktop following feedback from its users as it steps up its fight against competing desktop Twitter app TweetDeck.

The new software will include features such as multiple account support, column support and a URL shortening feature so users don't have to manually shorten URLs to fit within the 140 character limit.

Currently only available for Twitter users, the makers behind the software say they plan to add further services in the future, such as Facebook support.

Just like Twhirl, Seesmic Desktop runs on Adobe Air as a stand-alone desktop client.

Twitter has seen a massive explosion in traffic in recent months helped by the popularity of desktop services running on Abode's Air platform for both the Mac and PC.

Competing Twitter desktop app TweetDeck has responded to the launch of the new service by saying that it would be adding a host of new features in the coming months.